Houghton pipelines will be under construction starting next month

TUCSON, Ariz. - The pipelines on Houghton between Fort Lowell and Tanque Verde Road are about to get a makeover.

According to a news release by Southwest Gas, they will begin improving the state of the pipelines this April. Because they plan to complete their work by this August, their hours will be 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Monday through Saturday.

In order to finish the project as soon as possible, those hours may change and they may need to add more hours in the night or on the weekends.

This will probably impact road conditions, so alerts will be posted on message boards to help direct the traffic.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can call the project hotline number at 1-844-258-7481.