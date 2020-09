TUCSON, Ariz. — Downtown Tucson's historic Hotel Congress announced Monday it will be reopening to the public October 1.

Hotel Congress is ready to offer services again at Cup Cafe, Club Congress, Copper Hall and its 40 hotel rooms after pausing operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from Hotel Congress.

The hotel did reopen for a short time in June before deciding to close again in the same month due to COVID concerns.