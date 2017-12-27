Hotel Congress preps for global New Year's Eve theme

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - We're less than a week away from ringing in the New Year. One of Tucson's best holiday traditions takes place downtown at the historic Hotel Congress. Staff is getting revelers ready for a global experience this New Year's Eve.

Much needed heat lamps are being set up before the outdoor staging area is fully transformed into a scene far removed from our desert backdrop.



This year, revelers at Hotel Congress will be transported around the world, such as, the Arctic. "There will be snow-- beautiful white -- everything you can imagine in a winter wonderland -- igloos," says Dalice Shepard, who is the senior marketing and events manager.

Just a few steps away -- Egypt. The Cup Café patio will soon to be turned into a bedouin tent area. "We will have pillows and carpet to sort of sit on the ground. You'll walk through a Sphinx," says Shepard.

And inside, the restaurant will take on a different cultural beat. "We're going to turn this into China and have a beautiful big dragon. It's going to flow through the restaurant."

Every turn will transport revelers to another region, like Polynesia. Crews are already prepping the tiki bar. And just across the hall -- Tiger's tap room will turn into an Irish pub. "It won't take much. It pretty much is there already. We'll put up a few signs. Make it green. Exactly. He'll be doing what he normally does," says Shepard.

If you're outside Hotel Congress at the stroke of midnight, you can watch the ball drop -- or this year globes will drop -- lots of them. "Hundreds upon hundreds of globes that will be dropping from the rooftop onto all of the guests," says Shepard.

Hotel staff is hoping to leave a lasting impression on revelers ringing in the ew year downtown. Shepard says,"It's been a year where it's important for us all to come togethe. That's the idea and theme of this party."



