Hot air balloon makes an emergency landing near an east-side elementary school

TUCSON, Ariz. - A hot air balloon made an emergency landing near and east-side elementary school today near Wrightstown and Camino Seco.

A viewer told KGUN9 says the balloon landed outside Bloom Elementary School. The landing wasn't planned, but a staff member announced it to the students over a PA system.

He said about a dozen kids were let outside to watch.

A different hot air balloon landed in an east-side neighborhood back in November.