Hospitals to ease job application process with "Walk-in-Wednesday"

TUCSON, Ariz. — Hospitals across the country are battling staff shortages in the midst of a pandemic.
Carondelet hospitals are trying something new by making it easier to apply for jobs with its "Walk-In-Wednesday" events.
Those take place every Wednesday from 10 a.m to 1 p.m till the end of the year.
Applicants won't need to make appointments and for qualified candidates, sign-on bonuses are available.
For locations and job positions that are open you can click here.
