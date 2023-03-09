Hospitality center approved as asylum seeker processing center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The hospitality center at I-19 and Drexel has been approved to become a new processing center for asylum seekers, as voted on by the Pima County Board of Supervisors.

On March 7, the Board voted 3-1 for the approval, with Steve Christy as the only hold out. Matt Heinz was not present for the vote.

Humanitarian services will be provided for asylum seekers to stay until they can be with their family or sponsors.