Hospital gym helps heart, lung patients rehab

TUCSON, Ariz. - Carondolet St. Joseph's is home to a special gym that is helping patients recover from serious heart and lung problems.
The Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation program takes patients who have head heart attacks, are recovering from lung cancer or just living with a chronic heart or lung problem and it gives them the tools to get back to an active, healthy lifestyle.
I'll be up in the gym just workin' on my fitness! Join us on @kgun9 to learn more about a special gym inside one Tucson hospital helping patients with chronic lung and heart problems get healthy in a unique way. pic.twitter.com/iNgpqHhAvr