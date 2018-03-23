Hospital gym helps heart, lung patients rehab

TUCSON, Ariz. - Carondolet St. Joseph's is home to a special gym that is helping patients recover from serious heart and lung problems.

The Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation program takes patients who have head heart attacks, are recovering from lung cancer or just living with a chronic heart or lung problem and it gives them the tools to get back to an active, healthy lifestyle.

I'll be up in the gym just workin' on my fitness! Join us on @kgun9 to learn more about a special gym inside one Tucson hospital helping patients with chronic lung and heart problems get healthy in a unique way. pic.twitter.com/iNgpqHhAvr — Alexa Liacko (@AlexaLiacko) March 23, 2018

The gym is run by a staff of doctors, nurses, physical therapists and nutritionists to make sure patients can work out and do it safely.

Many patients feel like they're constantly short of breath and need oxygen to work out, and that's something the hospital provides.

Doctors will tailor workouts and fitness plans to each patient during the initial nine week recovery program:

Patients can choose to stay longer than nine weeks and continue to work out here, and many say they like how safe they feel working out next to medical staff.

If you'd like to participate in the rehabilitation center, talk to your doctor. Anyone with cardiac or pulmonary conditions can use this facility with a physician's referral.