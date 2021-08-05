Watch
Hopi authorities investigating death of man in floodwaters

Posted at 6:39 AM, Aug 05, 2021
TUBA CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Hopi law enforcement officials are investigating the death of a man who was swept away by floodwaters.

Authorities say two other people have been rescued after floodwaters washed away a truck on the reservation last week. Hopi officials say they received a call that a vehicle was stuck on the Dinnebito Wash, a remote area on the southwestern edge of the reservation. Officers arrived and found the bridge completely submerged.

A man and a woman were rescued and sent to the Tuba City Heath Care Center. Coconino County Search and Rescue crews pulled a man from the submerged truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

