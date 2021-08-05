Hopi authorities investigating death of man in floodwaters

TUBA CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Hopi law enforcement officials are investigating the death of a man who was swept away by floodwaters.

Authorities say two other people have been rescued after floodwaters washed away a truck on the reservation last week. Hopi officials say they received a call that a vehicle was stuck on the Dinnebito Wash, a remote area on the southwestern edge of the reservation. Officers arrived and found the bridge completely submerged.

A man and a woman were rescued and sent to the Tuba City Heath Care Center. Coconino County Search and Rescue crews pulled a man from the submerged truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

