'Hope in the Park' event to help Tucson's homeless Oct. 29

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Homeless Connect is hosting an event next month to help the city's homeless community.

"Hope in the Park" is a one-stop shop that provides personal care kits, state ID cards, job assistance appointments and help with legal and medical issues.

The event takes place Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Santa Rita Park (401 E. 22nd St.).

"The homeless individuals and families will be assisted with I.D.’s, clothing, health screenings, haircuts, drug and alcohol counseling, as well as help with shelter/housing, VA benefits, employment opportunities and other benefits. Boxed breakfast and Lunch will be provided," said VP of Tucson Homeless Connect Dee-Dee Samet.

For more information, visit tucsonhomelessconnect.org or call 520-282-9207.