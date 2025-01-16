Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Honor MLK's legacy at march, festival this Monday, Jan. 20

MLK1.jpg
KGUN 9
MLK1.jpg
Posted
and last updated

You can honor the memory and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., this Monday, Jan. 20, by participating in the Tucson MLK Celebration 2025, taking place once again at Reid Park.

The event will kick off with a commemorative march, that will begin at 10 a.m., at the DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center, located on the west end of the park, 800 S. Concert Pl.

A festival, featuring live music, speeches, tributes, food vendors and local retail and community booths at the park, will follow.

Admission is free. Ample parking is available on the west and southwest end of the park. You can learn more about the celebration on the MLK Celebration Facebook page.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Disaster_Relief_FULLSCREEN_SOCALWILFFIRE.png

National News

Donate to those impacted by the Southern California wildfires

Scripps News Staff

Teacher of the Year Awards
Find the stories in your neighborhood