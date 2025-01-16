Honor MLK's legacy at march, festival this Monday, Jan. 20

You can honor the memory and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., this Monday, Jan. 20, by participating in the Tucson MLK Celebration 2025, taking place once again at Reid Park.

The event will kick off with a commemorative march, that will begin at 10 a.m., at the DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center, located on the west end of the park, 800 S. Concert Pl.

A festival, featuring live music, speeches, tributes, food vendors and local retail and community booths at the park, will follow.

Admission is free. Ample parking is available on the west and southwest end of the park. You can learn more about the celebration on the MLK Celebration Facebook page.