Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Honda, Arizona reach $5 million settlement over air bags

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Associated Press
Shizuo Kambayashi
<p>Visitors walk by a Takata Corp. desk at an automaker's showroom in Tokyo, Wednesday, May 4, 2016. U.S. auto safety regulators are in talks with Takata Corp. to add tens of millions of air bag inflators to what already is the biggest auto recall in American history, three people briefed on the matter said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi)</p>
Criminal complaint filed in Japan over Takata
Posted at 1:22 PM, Oct 21, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-21 16:22:28-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Honda has agreed to a $5 million settlement with Arizona over allegations it failed to disclose defects in air bags that led to two deaths there in the state.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced the settlement Wednesday over the faulty airbag systems manufactured by Takata Corp. and used in certain Honda and Acura cars. Under the agreement, roughly $1.7 million will go toward consumer restitution.

Another $2.1 million will pay for a gift card program incentivizing owners to get their air bags replaced. The state's top attorney estimates more than 40,000 drivers in Arizona are driving with those airbags.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Election 2020 Guide

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.