Homicide under investigation on West Ajo Way, South Fuller Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A homicide on South Fuller Road is under investigation, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
A little after midnight on Oct. 13, deputies arrived in the area of West Ajo Way and South Fuller Road after receiving a call about a homicide.
Deputies say details are limited but there is no outstanding threat to the community.
The investigation is ongoing and this article will be updated as more information is received.
——-
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com.