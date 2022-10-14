Homicide under investigation on West Ajo Way, South Fuller Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A homicide on South Fuller Road is under investigation, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

A little after midnight on Oct. 13, deputies arrived in the area of West Ajo Way and South Fuller Road after receiving a call about a homicide.

Deputies say details are limited but there is no outstanding threat to the community.

The investigation is ongoing and this article will be updated as more information is received.