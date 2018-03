TUCSON, Ariz. - Mayor Jonathan Rothschild and the Pima Area Labor Federation are hosting a Homebuyers Expo for information on mortgage process, down payment assistance programs, and credit score management.

Admission to the expo is free and is encourages anyone interested in learning more about buying a home. The event is on March 24.

There will be nearly 20 exhibitors and breakout sessions covering various topics as well as lenders and housing professionals to answer questions.