Home Depot hiring more than 850 local associates this spring

KGUN 9 Digital Staff
5:23 PM, Mar 8, 2018
The Home Depot is preparing for spring and hiring 850 associates in Arizona and more than 80,000 nationwide.

They are hosting a statewide hiring event at all stores in Arizona on Friday, March 9, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. 

Candidates are encouraged to apply online prior to attending the event, but walk-ins are also welcome during select times.

From sales and cashiers to operations and online order fulfillment, opportunities include both permanent
part-time and seasonal positions in the company’s stores.

The following Tucson-area stores will have representatives available:

  • 7677 E. Broadway
  • 4302 N. Oracle Road
  • 1155 W. Irvington Road
  • 3925 W. Costco Drive
  • 10855 N. Oracle Road
  • 3689 E. Broadway Blvd.

