Home Depot hiring more than 850 local associates this spring

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Home Depot is preparing for spring and hiring 850 associates in Arizona and more than 80,000 nationwide.

They are hosting a statewide hiring event at all stores in Arizona on Friday, March 9, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Candidates are encouraged to apply online prior to attending the event, but walk-ins are also welcome during select times.

From sales and cashiers to operations and online order fulfillment, opportunities include both permanent

part-time and seasonal positions in the company’s stores.

The following Tucson-area stores will have representatives available: