Holy Week services continue online throughout Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. — During the COVID-19 outbreakM the faith in Tucson, is being broadcast.

"More and more of our liturgies are being done over the internet or on TV."

Bishop Edward Weisenburger of the Tucson Diocese said it's the Catholic Church's part to prevent the spread of infection.

"We grieve not being able to come together, but this is sort of a stop-gap measure so that people can enter spiritually into the experience from afar."

The Bishop told KGUN9 he's already held some virtual masses.

"Just me and an Iphone," Weinsenburger said.

"So I turn on the phone and record it and I sent it to a technician to put on our webpage."

The liturgies for Holy Week have their own scheduled air dates online, the Bishop said they'll be available on social media for those who share the faith and for those on or behind the camera, the Bishop assures, their faith may connect them but they remain apart.

"Today, I had a cantor, which is one person singing. He was at far end of the chapel, we've been social distancing and then i had one priest assisting me."

For it's part, the Bishop said the Diocese is continuing to help in communities across Southern Arizona and Mexico, even if it's help might be stunted.

"We do have Catholic Community Services that is limited but continues to do some social outreach in this time," Weisenburger said.

"The Kino Border Initiative, down on the border, for immigrants continues in a very limited way to function correctly.

"So our social programs have not come to a total halt, but they've certainly been restricted."

