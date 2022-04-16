Watch
Holocaust survivor, author Gerda Weissmann Klein dies at 97

Carolyn Kaster/AP
FILE - President Barack Obama presents Jewish Holocaust survivor Gerda Weissmann Klein, a 2010 Presidential Medal of Freedom on Feb. 15, 2011, during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Gerda Weissmann Klein, a Holocaust survivor and author who wrote about her ordeal and went on to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, will be remembered at a memorial May 1 after her death in Phoenix earlier this month. Klein died April 3, 2022 in Phoenix, where she had lived since 1985. She was 97. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Posted at 12:00 PM, Apr 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-16 15:16:49-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Gerda Weissmann Klein, a Holocaust survivor, and author who wrote about her ordeal and went on to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom will be remembered at a memorial on May 1 after her death this month.

Klein died April 3 in Phoenix, where she had lived since 1985. She was 97. Klein was born May 8, 1924, in Bielsko, Poland, and was a teenager when the Nazis invaded the country.

Her future husband was among American soldiers who liberated the factory where she was held.

They settled in Buffalo, New York, where she wrote her autobiography, 'All But My Life."

