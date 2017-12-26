Holiday trash & recycling pickup in Tucson

Elizabeth Jimenez
6:00 AM, Dec 26, 2017

It's the day after Christmas which means you may have plenty of empty boxes and wrapping paper piling up in the trash. Here's a look at when it will all be collected from your home.

KGUN 9 ON YOUR SIDE
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - It's the day after Christmas which means you may have plenty of empty boxes and wrapping paper piling up in the trash. Not to worry, it will all be collected from your home starting today.

The City of Tucson Waste Management took some time off to celebrate the holidays, so residential trash and recycling pickup is delayed by one day. 

According to the City's website, customers with collection services on any day Monday through Friday will have their services delayed.

Customers can also expect a delay next week in observance of New Year's Day.

You can find the holiday schedule on the City of Tucson's website.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top