Hole in road shuts down Naranja Drive in both directions Wednesday

A road hazard shut down Naranja Drive Wednesday.
Posted at 5:57 AM, May 11, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A road hazard shut down Naranja Drive Wednesday.

According to Oro Valley police, the road was closed in both directions east of La Canada Drive east of Naranja Park due to a large hole in the roadway.

The hole, which opened up at about 4:30 a.m., was believed to be related to a water main break.

Lambert and First Avenue worked as alternates.

