Hole in road shuts down Naranja Drive in both directions Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A road hazard shut down Naranja Drive Wednesday.

UPDATE- both directions of travel are closed on Naranja just east of La Canada Dr, east of Naranja Park. Please use alternate routes. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/FzY4t36N8Q — Oro Valley Police (@OroValleyPD) May 11, 2022

According to Oro Valley police, the road was closed in both directions east of La Canada Drive east of Naranja Park due to a large hole in the roadway.

The hole, which opened up at about 4:30 a.m., was believed to be related to a water main break.

Lambert and First Avenue worked as alternates.

