Holding in a sneeze is not safe

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Are you holding your sneezes? Doctors say you shouldn't!

A new report sas sneezes can produce pressurized air and explode at speeds up to 150 miles an hour.

One 34-year-old man suffered a neck injury by holding in a forceful sneeze. The force of the squelches sneeze sent air and matter crashing into the back of his throat. He did not need surgery, but he was in the hospital for two weeks.