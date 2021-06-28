Watch
Hog on a jog: PACC catches loose pig in Tucson

Pima Animal Care and Control
PACC captured a pig on the streets of Tucson on June 26, 2021.
Posted at 3:45 PM, Jun 28, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Someone in Tucson is missing a pig.

Pima Animal Care Center Monday said they received a call about a loose pig near Kolb and Golf Links, at South Avenida Planeta and East Calle Luna. According to the pig's listing on their website, he's been in the shelter since Saturday.

When officers responded to the call, they found the pig resting in a flower box and were able to catch him easily, despite his loud squeals while they did it.

PACC says anyone who thinks it might be their pig should call 520-724-7222 or 520-724-5969.

