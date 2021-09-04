Hitting the road this Labor Day? Local mechanic offers tips

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Traveling this Labor Day weekend?

The good news is that the Arizona Department of Transportation said there are no planned highway closures for drivers.

It’s important to get to your destination safely. Inside Sooter’s Auto Service, you’ll find mechanics hard at work.

One is Cruz Figueroa, who warns drivers to check their cars before hitting the road.

He said the biggest thing to check before you hit the road— your oil.

“If the oils way past due to its oil change it loses its viscosity. If it’s really low on oil, the vehicle will stall out— you know cause different drivability issues that you don’t want on the road,” he said.

With more miles underneath your tires, the thread is important to take a look at.

“I would definitely check the side walls to get an idea of what they look like. These ones look really good. There’s no cracks. The writings pretty legible right here—as far as tread goes this has a really good amount of tread depth," he said.

Lastly, he said to check your battery.

“We definitely want to test the battery to see where it’s at. I would say with the Arizona heat that depletes the batteries life a little bit more— just excessive heat— just being under the hood and everything,” he said.

With your car ready to go, The ADOT warns drivers to be prepared for more traffic and the possibility of storms.

