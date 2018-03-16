TUCSON, Ariz. - The Sahuarita Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify the suspects of a hit-and-run.

On Thursday, March 1, there was a collision at the intersection of West Duval Mine Road and Alpha Avenue. The victim of the crash was rear-ended by a newer model gray Ford Fusion.

The driver of the Ford refused to provide any insurance information to the other party and had their license plate covered. The drivers fled the scene southbound on I-19 from Duval Mine Road.

If you have any information, call the non-emergency line at 520-351-4900 to speak with a deputy or call the Sahuarita Police Department Tip Line at 520-344-7847.