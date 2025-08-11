Hit-and-run on Southside leaves one man dead

A man was killed after being struck by an SUV early Sunday morning while trying to cross East 22nd Street.

According to a news release from Tucson Police, the man was attempting to cross north to south at 2 a.m. near South Park Avenue, when an SUV traveling westbound struck him.

The SUV fled the scene and was later found unoccupied, TPD said.

The man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was pronounced dead.

The pedestrian was not in a marked crosswalk and was crossing against the flow of traffic, the news release said.

The investigation is ongoing.