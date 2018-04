TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson Police are investigating a hit and run that happened Wednesday night.

Sergeant Dugan says one car hit another car near N. Oracle and Adams Street.

He says multiple people from the car at fault ran away from the scene. Police are looking for them.

One person from the car that was hit has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is on-going.

The intersection was closed, but has since re-opened.