Historic Willcox Theater to get $1 million in federal funding

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tourism, the arts and Willcox's historic district are about to get a big funding boost from the federal government, as the Commerce Department's Economic Development Administration (EDA) announced a $1 million grant via the American Rescue Plan.

The grant award, announced Tuesday, Sept. 27, will go toward the non-profit Willcox Theater and Arts, Inc., and support the renovation of its historic buildings in downtown Willcox's Railroad Avenue Historic District, according to the EDA.

Th EDA says funds will also be used in the construction of a new Willcox event space.

“Arizonans working in Willcox’s arts and entertainment industry were hit hard by the pandemic," said Senator Kyrsten Sinema. "Today’s $1 million grant we secured for Willcox will help the city economically recover, and emerge more vibrant than ever."

The EDA investment will be matched with $397,528 in local funds and is expected to help create nearly 30 jobs and generate $90,920 in private investment, according to grantee estimates.

Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo said the EDA can help local areas recover from the pandemic through community-focused local projects such as this.

“The Economic Development Administration is dedicated to working with communities to assist their locally-driven strategies to recover and rebuild from the pandemic,” said Castillo. “This project will improve and enhance the experience of visitors to Willcox while also supporting the preservation of the city’s historic downtown area.”

The Biden Administration said that travel and tourism is an investment that can contribute to economic recovery.

Senator Mark Kelly said “The renovation of these historic buildings will not only help conserve our state’s history, but will also increase tourism and support the local economy in Willcox.”

The Willcox Historic Theater dates back to 1937, adorned with Art Deco style of the era. The non-profit also provides live stage shows, arts workshops and STEAM and digital arts programs in its two adjacent historic buildings.

'The Palace' and 'Studio 128' sit adjacent to the Willcox Historic Theater, and will be used to house to a new virtual reality studio and an exhibition center, according to the EDA.

"Willcox Theater and Arts empowers our community to create, learn, experience and take part in a wide variety of creative expression, supported by our talented creative staff," reads the organization's website. "Serving all ages and interests, Willcox Theater and Arts provides everyone with opportunities to enjoy the arts, and to create, learn, and display accomplishments, while helping to keep the Railroad Avenue Historic District a vibrant downtown in Willcox."