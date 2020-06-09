Historic rock cairn dismantled at Saguaro National Park

TUCSON, Ariz. — A historic landmark at Saguaro National Park has been dismantled, according to park officials.

The rock cairn on Rincon Peak, which has stood tall since 1903, is believed to have been broken up recently, but the park has not had any leads on who may be responsible.

"Saguaro National Park personnel are looking for information from anyone who may have hiked up to Rincon Peak in the past year. Please contact us via the park’s website," the park said on Facebook.

A rock cairn is a man-made pile of stones that are used for a variety of purposes.

The Saguaro National Park structure was used for the development of detailed maps of the southern portion of the Arizona Territory prior to statehood.