TUCSON, Ariz. - Two historic planes took flight Friday afternoon at Ryan Airfield.

Historic Flight Foundation will be flying and giving tours in a B-25 Mitchell and Douglas DC-3 while in the Tucson skies until April 2nd.

The foundation was formed in 2003 and it studies planes from 1927-1957.

Scenic flights begin at 9 a.m. and last about 30 minutes.

To sign up for a flight tour, click here.