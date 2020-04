TUCSON, Ariz. — A hiker was rescued after feeling sick while near Romero Pools Sunday.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department Search and Rescue, the Southern Arizona Rescue Association and Golder Ranch Fire responded to the rescue call.

The hiker was evaluated by responders and given food and water.

He was able to hike out from the location.

PCSD is reminding hikers to be careful when venturing out on trails, and says it is seeing increase in rescue calls.