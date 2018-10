TUCSON, Ariz. - A woman is now safe after being rescued by a Rural Metro rescue team in Sabino Canyon over the weekend.

Rushing waters are said to have pushed the hiker off a bridge and carried her down stream.

The woman then held onto a tree until a rescue team could reach her. The crew put her in a life vest and then a helicopter hoisted her out of the water.

Rural Metro says she was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.