Hiker lost on Mount Lemmon for two days

A hiker was found by Southern Arizona Rescue Association, according to Pima County Sheriff's Department Search and Rescue.

Rescue services and Survey 1 were searching Mt. Lemmon for a hiker who was lost for two days.

The hiker was found in what was described as thick vegetation, he was then provided with food and water.

It was a late night on Mt Lemmon last night searching for a hiker who had been lost for 2 days. The hiker was successfully found in thick vegetation by rescuers with @SARA_AZRescue and Survey 1. He was provided with food and water, and was able to hike out. pic.twitter.com/DG7jkONKEG — PCSD Search and Rescue (@PCSD_SAR) September 28, 2022