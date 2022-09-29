Hiker lost on Mount Lemmon for two days

A hiker was found by Southern Arizona Rescue Association, according to Pima County Sheriff's Department Search and Rescue.
Rescue services and Survey 1 were searching Mt. Lemmon for a hiker who was lost for two days.
The hiker was found in what was described as thick vegetation, he was then provided with food and water.
It was a late night on Mt Lemmon last night searching for a hiker who had been lost for 2 days. The hiker was successfully found in thick vegetation by rescuers with @SARA_AZRescue and Survey 1. He was provided with food and water, and was able to hike out. pic.twitter.com/DG7jkONKEG— PCSD Search and Rescue (@PCSD_SAR) September 28, 2022
——-
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com.