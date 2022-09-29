Watch Now
Hiker lost on Mount Lemmon for two days

Posted at 5:10 PM, Sep 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-28 20:10:32-04

A hiker was found by Southern Arizona Rescue Association, according to Pima County Sheriff's Department Search and Rescue.

Rescue services and Survey 1 were searching Mt. Lemmon for a hiker who was lost for two days.

The hiker was found in what was described as thick vegetation, he was then provided with food and water.

