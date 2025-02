A crash at Milepost 6 on Highway 191 in Cochise County has shut down the highway in both directions, according to a post on Cochise County Sheriff Mark J. Dannels' Facebook page.

Southbound traffic is being diverted to Double Adobe Road. They can then take North Kings Highway down to Highway 80.

Northbound traffic is closed at Highway 191 at West Glenn Road.

The sheriff's office has advised drivers to avoid the area.