TUCSON, Ariz. - High pressure will bring unseasonably warm temps and lots of sunshine the rest of this week and early next week. Highs will soar 10 to 15 degrees above average for the second half of the week.

Highs soar to near or at 90 degrees for the second half of the week, staying 10 to 15 degrees above average. pic.twitter.com/qNP5nsCDaa — April Madison (@AprilMadisonWX) April 3, 2018

Our average high is about 79 degrees for this time of year. We could see 90 degrees by Thursday into the weekend, with upper 80s continuing next Monday and Tuesday.

Lows will also be above average. The average low is around 49 degrees. We'll dip to the mid to upper 50s and low 60s through early next week.