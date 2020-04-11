Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Higher wildfire activity expected in areas with grass growth

items.[0].image.alt
Department of Forestry and Fire Management briefing Monday.
wildfires.PNG
Posted at 9:29 AM, Apr 11, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-11 12:29:59-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Officials say conditions this year point toward a potential for high wildfire activity in central Arizona and southward into desert areas where moist conditions during winter and early spring promoted growth of grasses.

The state Department of Forestry and Fire Management says that outlook is based on conditions very similar to those of 2019 when over 1,800 wildland fires burned nearly 625 square miles.

The department says winter rain and snow increased grass growth, putting communities in rural northwestern Maricopa County at a higher risk for wildland fires.

The department plans to conduct patrols and stage crews in higher risk areas to enable fast initial responses.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

PROMO: We're Open | Southern Arizona

FREE LISTING: Tell us how your small business or eatery is staying open

If you are a small business owner, restaurant, bar, or brewery staying open in a new way during the pandemic and would like to be included on our map of open eateries, or our alphabetical list of open businesses, please fill out this form and we will include you.