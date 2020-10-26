Menu

High winds trigger air quality health watch for Pima County Monday

ima County Department of Environmental Quality/Twitter
High winds have triggered an 'Air Quality Health Watch' issued for Pima County Monday by the Pima County Department of Environmental Quality.
Posted at 4:22 PM, Oct 26, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-26 19:36:57-04

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. — High winds have triggered an 'Air Quality Health Watch' for Pima County Monday.

According to the Pima County Department of Environmental Quality, particulate matter are in the “moderate” or “unhealthy for sensitive groups” range at this time. Winds are expected to continue through tonight, and the wind-blown particles may hover into tomorrow.

Older adults and those with heart or lung disease are advised to cut back the level of outside activities this evening. Breathing small particulate matter can irritate the respiratory system and worsen chronic heart and lung diseases.

Up-to-the-hour air pollution levels can be viewed online through the PDEQ website.

To receive PDEQ air quality advisories, click here.

