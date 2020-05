High schools hosting virtual graduations in Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — Schools across Southern Arizona are holding virtual graduations this month, giving seniors a chance to celebrate the completion of high school.

From all of us at KGUN 9, congratulations, graduates!

Here's a list of dates and times for each school's virtual graduation:

If your high school is not listed, email news@kgun9.com

Amphi High School - May 30, 3:30 p.m.

Canyon del Oro High School - May 30, 4:00 p.m.

Catalina High School - May 23, 10:00 a.m.

Catalina Foothills High School - May 20, 7:30 p.m.

Cholla High School - May 24, 3:30 p.m.

Flowing Wells High School - May 19, 6:00 p.m. , May 20, 6:00 p.m.

Ironwood Ridge High School - May 30, 4:30 p.m.

Palo Verde High Magnet School - May 23, 10:30 a.m.

Pueblo High School - May 23, 11:00 a.m.

Tanque Verde High School - May 23, 3:00 p.m.

Rincon High School - May 23, 3:30 p.m.

Sabino High School - May 23, 4:00 p.m.

Sahuaro High School - May 23, 4:30 p.m.

Santa Rita High School - May 24, 10:00 a.m.

Tucson High Magnet School - May 24, 4:00 p.m.

University High School - May 24, 10:30 p.m.