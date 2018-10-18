High school students explore careers in medicine

TUCSON, Ariz. - High school students from Tucson participated in a health-care career fair Wednesday.

"A Pathway to Success" is an annual event held by residents who work at the University of Arizona College of Medicine - Tucson South Campus.

The event encouraged teenagers to pursue a career in medicine.

The career fair let students try out some hands-on activities, take a behind the scenes tour of the hospital and hear from two Tucsonans who have gone into the medical field.

This year, for the first time, "A Pathway to Success" gave away a $500 scholarship. Halinna Miller won the award. She tells KGUN 9 she wants to be a surgical nurse or physicians assistant. She said she will use the scholarship to pay for testing fees.

Counselors and recruiters from the UA, Pima Community College and Pima Medical Institute were there sharing information about applications, tuition and scholarships for students.