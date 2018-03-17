High school students build rain garden

TUCSON, Ariz. - A class at Santa Rita High School, Mr. Ruddick's class is learning about harvesting rains by building a garden that soaks it all up.

Ruddick says the work today is the culmination of studying on the topic of weather and natural resources.

They have been learning about the ins and outs of desert plants and techniques to collect the precious rains we get in Tucson.

His theory on education is to get kids creating and building out of the classroom.

