Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

High school equivalency grads celebrate at Pima Community College

Students recently received their high school equivalency diplomas, or G.E.D. through Pima Community College.
Posted at 5:26 PM, Jun 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-02 20:27:53-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dozens of students walked the stage night Thrusday night, earning their GED diplomas, or high school equivalency diplomas.

It's a life changing accomplishment for many who had to give up their education early on in life for a variety of reason, Pima Community College says.

"It feels so good, because I mean, I've pushed it off for so long," says new graduate Cayna Mueller.

"So finally being able to do this and getting it done so quickly and then, it feels, I don't know, it feels like a huge accomplishment. Its coming so easy, and so quick, so I'm very thankful."

PCC offers several classes through its adult basic education program, including some for free.

For more information, visit the Pima Community College website.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch on your favorite streaming device live or on-demand 24/7!