High school equivalency grads celebrate at Pima Community College

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dozens of students walked the stage night Thrusday night, earning their GED diplomas, or high school equivalency diplomas.

It's a life changing accomplishment for many who had to give up their education early on in life for a variety of reason, Pima Community College says.

"It feels so good, because I mean, I've pushed it off for so long," says new graduate Cayna Mueller.

"So finally being able to do this and getting it done so quickly and then, it feels, I don't know, it feels like a huge accomplishment. Its coming so easy, and so quick, so I'm very thankful."

PCC offers several classes through its adult basic education program, including some for free.

For more information, visit the Pima Community College website.