High pollution advisory issued in Pima County July 20

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Department of Environmental Quality (PDEQ) issued a high pollution advisory for ground-level ozone Tuesday.

PDEQ says people who are sensitive to air pollution may experience shortness of breath, coughing, throat irritation, wheezing, and breathing discomfort.

"There are many types of emissions that contribute to the creation of ground-level ozone. Motor vehicle exhaust, industrial and power plant emissions, gasoline vapors, chemical solvents, as well as natural sources, emit oxides of nitrogen and volatile organic compounds that form ozone in the presence of intense sunlight and heat," said PDEQ in a news release.

For more information on air quality, visit PDEQ's website.