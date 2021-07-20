Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

High pollution advisory issued in Pima County July 20

items.[0].image.alt
Pima County
County air pollution
Posted at 2:14 PM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-20 17:20:36-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Department of Environmental Quality (PDEQ) issued a high pollution advisory for ground-level ozone Tuesday.

PDEQ says people who are sensitive to air pollution may experience shortness of breath, coughing, throat irritation, wheezing, and breathing discomfort.

"There are many types of emissions that contribute to the creation of ground-level ozone. Motor vehicle exhaust, industrial and power plant emissions, gasoline vapors, chemical solvents, as well as natural sources, emit oxides of nitrogen and volatile organic compounds that form ozone in the presence of intense sunlight and heat," said PDEQ in a news release.

For more information on air quality, visit PDEQ's website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!