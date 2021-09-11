High number of job openings in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Job openings in the country reached a historic high. According to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, July saw 10.9 million job openings.

“We’re seeing it in healthcare, we’re seeing it in construction, we’re seeing it in manufacturing, we’re seeing it in housing,” said Danny Howe, a workforce development specialist at Pima County One Stop.

Howe says that trend is being reflected in Pima County.

“All industry, all sectors are hiring kind of all positions at this point. And we’re seeing Amazon, they just came in with 2,000-3,000 positions, and then UPS is coming in well. So its not just like your little entry-level positions, they’re actually career-path-type positions,” said Howe.

To add to the pool, UPS is looking to hire almost 700 seasonal employees in the Tucson area, gearing up for the expected hike in package volume during the holiday months.

“Personal vehicle drivers, we hire them at $21 an hour. Seasonal drivers, as well, $21 an hour. We’re also going to be hiring package handlers and seasonal driver helpers to assist the drivers’ deliveries. Those jobs pay $15 an hour,” said Tucson UPS HR manager, Luis Galindo.

And UPS says there’s room for growth in Tucson.

“About a third of our seasonals end up with a permanent position. Some of those are part-time, some of those are full-time depending on the preference of the candidate,” said Galindo.

UPS is hiring the following:

50 Package Handlers

10 Seasonal Drivers

150 Seasonal Personal Vehicle Drivers

6 Part-time Seasonal Supervisors

250 Seasonal Driver Helpers (if used)

Package Handlers: $15/HR

Seasonal Drivers: $21/HR

Part-time Seasonal Supervisors: $19/HR

Seasonal Personal Vehicle Drivers: $21/HR

Seasonal Driver Helpers: $15/HR

----

