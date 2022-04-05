High gas prices putting pressure on Tucson business

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — There are not many people who are excited to continue to pay top dollar for gas.

"I think this is ridiculous," said QuikTrip customer, Veronica Flores.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Pima County is $4.45. That's above the national average of $4.18.

"Fortunately, I'm okay, but this does affect a lot of people," said Flores.

Burns Pest Elimination is finding ways to continue to afford gas. They offer services across Arizona and Nevada, so driving is essential.

"Our service areas range from Saddlebrook all the way to Sahuarita. We go to Safford, as well. We service almost the entire state," said Burns Pest Elimination Tucson Service Manager, Tony Daniels.

Daniels said that company is spending an additional $50,000 every month on gas.

"As the gas prices continue to rise, it's definitely impacting the business in a multitude of fashions," said Daniels.

Daniels said customers can now expect to see a surcharge on their bill as compensation for the price at the pump.

"A lot of our customers have been open and understanding when it comes to that," said Daniels. "Our surcharge ranges from $2 to $5 for residential customers and $5 to $10 for commercial customers."

It's another hit to consumers, but something Burns Pest Elimination hopes to readdress if gas prices ever come down.

"Hopefully, going forward it's going to be a little bit easier for us," said Daniels. "Again, we're adaptable and we're trying to minimize any future price increases for our customers."

