High court declines gay parental rights case

1:10 PM, Feb 26, 2018
3 hours ago
Copyright 2014 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PHOENIX (AP) - The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to review an Arizona case on parental rights of same-sex couples.

Arizona's high court ruled last year that a lesbian woman in Tucson who is divorcing her spouse is entitled to equal parental rights under the U.S. Constitution.
    
State law assumes the man in a marriage is the father of any child born during the marriage.
    
Kimberly McLaughlin argued Arizona law doesn't establish any rights in artificial insemination cases for the non-biological parent of the same sex.
    
But the Arizona Supreme Court sided with her spouse, Suzan McLaughlin, who argued she's entitled to the same parental rights a man would receive.
    
The U.S. Supreme Court's denial Monday to review the case means the lower court ruling stands.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top