Heroic firefighter makes an incredible catch at an apartment fire

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A Georgia firefighter is being hailed as a hero this morning after catching a child from a third story balcony.

In the video, captured by another firefighter's helmet camera, you can see the heroic rescue as the raging fire tore apart an apartment complex in DeKalb County, Georgia.

The family was frantically trying to escape the flames, but the fire was growing closer.

Quick thinking is what saved this child, though.

Tossing her down to the fire crews was possibly the only logical way to save her. Luckily, the firefighter down below made an incredible catch.

More than 80 people were living in this apartment complex building - a lot of them sleeping - when the blaze tore through each room.

Amazingly, no one was seriously hurt during the mad dash to safety.