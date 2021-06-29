Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter holding 'Kitten Monsoon' adoption event

items.[0].image.alt
petfinder.com
hermitage shelter cat.jpg
Hermitage Cat Shelter
Hermitage Cat Shelter
Hermitage Cat Shelter
Hermitage Cat Shelter
Posted at 3:18 PM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 18:32:57-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The 9th Annual Kitten Monsoon adoption event returns next month.

The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary (5278 E 21st St) will have around 100 kittens looking for forever homes from July 6 - Aug. 7.

"'Kitten Season,' early spring and summer in shelter jargon, is the busiest time for The Hermitage’s rescue efforts as most kittens are born during these months," said the shelter in a news release.

All the animals will be spayed or neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and treated for parasites before the adoption event.

Here's a look at the specials:

  • 1 Kitten - $100
  • 2 Kittens - $175
  • 1 Kitten and 1 Adult - $150 (restrictions apply)
  • Adults (1-7 years) - $50 with proof of full COVID-19 vaccination

For more information, visit the shelter's website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!