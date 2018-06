TUCSON, Ariz. - Hermitage no-kill cat shelter is holding a "kitten shower" over the weekend.

The party is from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday at the shelter.

Everyone is invited, whether they're considering adopting or just want to hang out with some furry friends.

Hermitage no-kill cat shelter is located at 5278 E 21st St.

Potential pet parents can fill out an adoption form here to expedite the process.