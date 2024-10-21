Hereford motorcyclist dies after leading Bisbee Police on high-speed chase

A Hereford man is dead after leading Bisbee Police on a high-speed chase Saturday night.

According to a social media post made by the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, 28-year-old Douglas Schroeder was riding his 2019 Harley Davidson Touring motorcycle at around 9:15 p.m., when he struck the back of a Bisbee Fire vehicle parked in the Brewery Gulch area.

Personnel on the scene contacted Schroeder to see if he was injured. Schroeder said he was not, the post said. Personnel told Schroeder to stay on the scene while contact was made with the Bisbee Police Department. Schroeder fled instead.

Bisbee Police observed Schroeder coming off of the Highway 80/West Boulevard entrance and driving erratically, the post said. A police unit stationed behind the motorcycle witnessed Schroeder swerving into oncoming traffic in the tunnel north of Bisbee before coming to a complete stop inside the tunnel.

Bisbee Police officers attempted to contact Schroeder on the PA system, advising him to get off the motorcycle and move to the side of the road, the post said. Schroeder instead continued to travel west on Highway 80 at speeds of up to 100 miles per hour, the post said.

Near Milepost 338, Schroeder hit the back of a patrol car, careened past the vehicle and was ejected from the motorcycle, the post said.

Schroeder was transported to the Copper Queen Hospital where he was pronounced dead, the post said.

The investigation is ongoing.

