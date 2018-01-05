Help us 'Stuff the Bus' and help the community in need

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - KGUN 9 On Your Side, Sun Tran, HSL Properties, and the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona are coming together to 'Stuff The Bus' and collect food and monetary donations for those in need in our community.

On Friday, January 12, from 4:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., bring your donations to the Canyon Creek Apartments.

For every $1 donated, the Community Food Bank can distribute as many as four meals.

The most needed food donations are:

rice

pasta

beans

peanut butter

canned soups

boxed cereals

canned fruits and vegetables

canned tomato products

canned meats

If you can't stop by with your donation, support the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona by making your donation online.