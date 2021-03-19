Help name the Sahurita Library

TUCSON, Ariz. — As the Sahuarita Library gets closer to completion, the Town of Sahuarita is asking the community to help name the new building.

The town wants the library's name to reflect the culture and history of the region, while also representing the growing community it is today. The town adds, that the name doesn't even need to be changed!

You can add your input by taking a two-question survey, which can be found here. The survey will be open until Friday, April 2.

Results will then be collected and passed onto the Library Advisory Board. The Board will select their preferred choice and make a recommendation to the Pima County Board of Supervisors.

The new library will be located on the NW corner of Sahuarita Road and Calle Imperia.