Help name the newest members of the Pima County Sheriff's Department

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for your help to name the two newest, arguably cutest, members of the Crisis Response Canine team.

Deputy Leo's new brother and sister will be assigned to the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.

Just like any new PCSD member, the puppies will undergo training before they start their new jobs. They will be trained in the ins and outs of being therapy dogs, and will also learn basic obedience.

Name suggestions will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, January 15. Submissions can be left in the comments of the PCSD Facebook post announcing the puppies' addition to the team.