Help is always a call away, even during the holiday season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Domestic violence can happen at any time of the year. But during the holidays, experts say emotions can be intensified and trigger violence.

The Southern Arizona Center Against Sexual Assault (SACASA) aims to provide a safe place for survivors to heal.

“Nobody deserves to live a life that’s filled with abuse," Katlyn Monje said.

Monje is the director of SACASA.

"Sometimes people have this weighted feeling that they want to just get through a holiday, you know, with pleasantries and to make it a nice experience for those around them, so that might be something that contributes to folks not actually reaching out for support," Monje said.

Athena Kehoe 'Take What You Need' wall at SACASA

"Isolation is such a strong and common tactic in abusive relationships, so maintaining connection throughout the year is a really great way to show survivors that we're there for them," shesuggested.

Pima County Attorney Laura Conover explained that domestic violence cases is something she takes seriously, especially during the holidays.

“December can be more stressful, December can be an opportunity for increased harm," Conover explained.

This year, PCAO has prosecuted 778 domestic violence cases.

“Domestic violence has not gone down the way other violent crime markers have gone down. It’s not gone down anything like homicide. That’s a cause for community-wide concern," Conover said.

Victim Services are available and Monje explained there are crisis services offered 24/7.

"It's important to not confront potential abusers on your own because that can create a really unsafe situation. We really want to create a non-judgmental space where we can say I believe you and I'm here for you," Monje said.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline says 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men at least 18 years old in the United States have been a victim of severe physical violence.

If you or someone else is seeking help, call the 24-Hour Hotline at (520) 327-7273.